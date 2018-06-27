2018 Herkimer County Fair Schedule

It's almost County Fair season here in Central New York and the Herkimer County Fair has announced their daily lineup, including music acts for 2108.

The Herkimer County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, August 14 and runs through Sunday, August 19 2018.

Live music at the fair includes performances by local favorites Lonesome Dove, Grit-N-Grace, and an appearance by 'The Voice' finalist Curtis Grimes.

You can see the full daily schedule at HerkimerCountyFair.org .

2018 Demolition Derby dates:

Thursday, August 16 at 7 p.m. for cars, trucks and vans

Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m. for cars only.

2018 4-Wheel Drive Truck Pull date:

Saturday, August 18 at 5 p.m.

2018 Tractor Pull date:

Sunday, August 19 at 11 a.m.

Here's all the Ticket Information You'll Need for the 2018 Herkimer County Fair:

ADULTS (over 12) $10.00

CHILDREN 5 - 12 $ 3.00

CHILDREN UNDER 5 FREE

Half Price Advanced Sale: $5.00 SOLD Until Aug. 13th

CHILDREN'S DAYS ( Children 11 & under Admitted Free / Rides open at Noon )

Wednesday AUGUST 15th - 10.00a.m. - 4:00p.m

Thursday AUGUST 16th - 10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.

​ Pay One Price for Ride Specials :

Wednesday AUGUST 15th - 12.00p.m. - 4:00p.m

Wednesday AUGUST 15th - 6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m

Thursday AUGUST 16th - 12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.

Sunday AUGUST 19st - 1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.

SENIOR CITIZEN / ADULT DAY ( Half Price Admission for all Adults )

Wednesday AUGUST 15th - 10.00a.m. - 4:00p.m

