I've lived in this area my entire life, and the differences in our towns, cities, villages, and hamlets can be astonishing. Not just the way each one looks and feels, but how it's pronounced or tried to be pronounced.

There are proper phonetics for all of these wonderful places, but that doesn't mean we necessarily abide by them. Sometimes locals have their own way of identifying their hometown. Try telling someone from Schoharie that it's "Skoh", not "Skuh" and they're likely to tell you to go hike Vroman's Nose.

Imagine being an out-of-towner trying to explain they need to get to a place called "Schaghticoke?" Here is a list of what many would consider 17 of the most mispronounced places in Upstate New York.

Did your hometown make it on here?

17 Places Impossible to Pronounce Unless You Live in Upstate NY Here is a list of what many would consider 17 of the most mispronounced places in the Capital Region.