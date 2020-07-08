14 Times Bigfoot Has Been Sighted In WNY

I know, you see the headline and think to yourself, how is that possible!? Bigfoot sightings? In Western New York!?

It's true. Despite Bigfoot sightings and legends being most prominent in the northwest and Adirondack mountains, there have been over a dozen sightings or reports in the Western New York region.

Bigfoot is a myth for many, but it's mystery is why it captivates so many people. C'mon, when a Bigfoot or Loch Ness Monster documentary pops up on the Discovery Channel, it's hard to not watch it. Imagination runs wild and that's what makes it interesting to us,

As you can imagine, many of the sightings are out in rural areas. All the reports are courtesy of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.