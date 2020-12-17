10 Year Old Rome Girl Sews And Donates Over 800 Face Masks

This talented 10-year-old, Caroline Holtslander of Rome, is making a positive difference in the community.

Talk about turning lemons into lemon-aid, this girl didn't let COVID-19 stop her from being awesome! When the pandemic hit, Caroline started her own business sewing masks to help people in need due to the mask shortage.

Now, Caroline has taken it a step further, she's still sewing masks, over 800 to be exact, but this time to support The Kelberman Center, a local organization that provides services and supports to children and adults with autism.

For every mask sold, Caroline has decided to donate one to The Kelberman Center. According to Caroline,

"I told my mom I wanted to donate to an organization somehow with the masks I was making. We had these puzzle patterns and my mom suggested I donate them to help people with autism. It makes me feel good to know that I’m helping my community by donating and creating autism awareness by having friends and family wear my autism masks."

Kelberman Center Executive Director Tara Costello commented,

"Thank you to Caroline for spreading joy to our staff and families at The Kelberman Center this holiday season. It is amazing that Caroline has chosen the use of puzzle piece fabric, representative of autism awareness, to help further our mission, while also helping to keep everyone safe and healthy."

For more information on Caroline's masks, contact The Kelberman Center at info@kelbermancenter.org.

The Kelberman Center, an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc., provides state-of-the-art programs and services for children and adults with ASD and their families. Specialized staffing is highly trained to meet the needs of individuals with ASD and includes psychologists, social workers and educational and behavior specialists. Its team of professionals addresses the unique needs of both individuals and their families through various programs and services.