10 More Public Exposures of COVID-19 in Utica-Rome

In the last 4 days, Central New Yorkers may have been exposed to COVID-19 at several locations, including the12 North Sports Bar softball game, the Oneida County Public Market, Best Buy, grocery stores, etc.

As people are aching to get back to normal, we still must remain vigilant about washing your hands, wearing face masks, and keeping your distance from others.

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/24/20

8/19/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chanatry's

Address of exposure: French Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/2/20

8/21/20

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/4/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/22/20

08/13/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Best Buy

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/27/20

08/14/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/28/20

08/15/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar

Address of exposure: 10125 Mulaney Road, Utica

Wore mask: Inside bar, yes; Outside while watching softball game, no.

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/29/20

08/16/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica,

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops

Address of exposure: Culver Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/30/20

8/18/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Family Dollar

Address of exposure: 8190 NY-12, Barneveld

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/1/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/20/20

08/15/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Oneida County Public Market

Address of exposure: Union Station, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/29/20

If you were at the above locations on the date and times listed, then you should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.