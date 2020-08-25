10 More Public Exposures of COVID-19 in Utica-Rome
In the last 4 days, Central New Yorkers may have been exposed to COVID-19 at several locations, including the12 North Sports Bar softball game, the Oneida County Public Market, Best Buy, grocery stores, etc.
As people are aching to get back to normal, we still must remain vigilant about washing your hands, wearing face masks, and keeping your distance from others.
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/24/20
8/19/20
Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Chanatry's
Address of exposure: French Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/2/20
8/21/20
Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/4/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/22/20
08/13/20
Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place of exposure: Best Buy
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/27/20
08/14/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Place of exposure Target
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/28/20
08/15/20
Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar
Address of exposure: 10125 Mulaney Road, Utica
Wore mask: Inside bar, yes; Outside while watching softball game, no.
Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/29/20
08/16/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica,
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops
Address of exposure: Culver Avenue, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/30/20
8/18/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Family Dollar
Address of exposure: 8190 NY-12, Barneveld
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/1/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/20/20
08/15/20
Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Place of exposure: Oneida County Public Market
Address of exposure: Union Station, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/29/20
If you were at the above locations on the date and times listed, then you should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.