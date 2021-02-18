Ten central New York bars and restaurants have been cited by the New York State Liquor Authority for failing to comply with Governor Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus regulations.

Oneida County

Boneyard BBQ in Utica - Cited February 9th for failure to comply

Knucklehead’s Brew House in Westmoreland - Cited February 8th for failure to supervise

North End Pizza and Tap in Utica - Cited February 12th for failure to supervise

Westmoreland Golf Club in Westmoreland - Cited February 9th for failure to comply

Madison County

Oneida Post 169 Memorial Building Corporation in Oneida - Cited January 8th for failure to comply

Onondaga County

Buffons Tavern in Manlius - Cited January 13th for failure to supervise

Hornet's Nest in Fayetteville - Cited January 24th for failure to comply

Home Base in Mattydale - Cited February 9th for failure to comply

B Ville Sports Bowl in Baldwinsville - Cited February 9th for failure to supervise

Otsego County

Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange in Cooperstown - Cited January 7th for failure to comply and failure to supervise

The state suspended 23 more liquor licenses at bars and restaurants in New York State bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 393. The only establishments outside New York City that had their licenses pulled were in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

449 charges have been filed in 2021 against bars and restaurants for violating rules meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"Thanks to New Yorkers' hard work, we bent the curve last spring and fought off the holiday surge this winter and if we want the numbers to continue moving in the right direction, we have to keep our guard up and enforce rules that we know keep people safe," Governor Cuomo said. "The vast majority of bar and restaurants are following the rules, but we have zero tolerance for those who openly ignore public health measures, putting New Yorkers' lives at risk — and we will continue to hold them accountable."