Happy 2019. It is a new year full of new adventures and new possibilities and also this old Zoolander animated movie I had absolutely no idea was a thing that actually existed until just now.

That is probably because as far as I can tell it was never released in the United States. It was released on Netflix in the UK all the way back in 2016. It is called Zoolander: Super Model , and it does indeed star the voices of Ben Stiller (as Zoolander) and Owen Wilson (as his best model buddy Hansel).

Here is how the film is described on Augenblick Studios website’:

Derek & Hansel fight the dark forces of fashion in this 90 minute animated movie. Starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, Tim Gunn, Christine Taylor, Jerry Stiller, Rashida Jones, Andy Daly, Julie Klausner, Jon Daly, James Adomian, Katy Perry, Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum, Kim & Khloe Kardashian. Watch it now on Netflix UK.

That site also has a trailer (which I couldn’t even find on YouTube, but here is an embed of the Vimeo link:

Yes, that is the real Tim Gunn from Project Runway pulling out a laser cannon and screaming “Let’s make it work you sons of b—es!” (I laughed.)

The likenesses are actually pretty good (particularly the Owen Wilson one) and the cast list also included Christine Taylor (as Matilda), Jerry Stiller (as Maury Ballstein), Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, Rashida Jones, Kim Kardashian, and Gunn’s Project Runway partner Heidi Klum. And ... it never saw the light of day in the United States? Zoolander 2 didn’t do that badly at the box office.

Wikipedia claims Zoolander: Super Model will be available on “Streamroller,” which Wikipedia also claims is Viacom’s upcoming streaming service, something I could find very little information about. (Viacom is definitely working on a streaming service, but beyond that, I think we’ll have to wait and see.) In 2016, Yahoo! said this was the result of several years of development on a Zoolander animated series for the web that never saw the light of day (except in this form apparently)

I hope this is something we can see in the U.S. someday; I would like to watch more. I’m all in on a spinoff where Tim Gunn becomes an extremely literal member of the Fashion Police, using his laser blaster on people who refuse to make it work and so on.