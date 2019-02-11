National Weather Service ( NWS ) out fo Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of CNY. Regardless of exact amounts; snow, sleet, and freezing

rain will make travel difficult, especially Tuesday-Tuesday night.

The entire area will get several inches of snow and sleet followed by freezing rain. This will cause travel issues. Snow will spread quickly across the rest of Central NY after sunrise Tuesday. From midday onward, snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain from south to north (taking until late afternoon-evening for NY Thruway

northward). A wintry mix will continue through Tuesday night.

Gusty winds on Wednesday combined with the weight of ice on trees/lines could lead to power outages.

snow possible farther south across the rest of Central NY-Northeast PA; uncertainty in amounts due to how much ice may mix in. Freezing rain amounts of around a tenth of an inch possible across all

of Central NY and Northeast PA; as much as a quarter inch for the Poconos-Catskills. As storm leaves Wednesday, 30-40 mph wind gusts expected. This

along with the weight of ice on trees may lead to a few power outages.

Travel will be difficult with several inches of snow likely and a glaze of ice from freezing rain. High pressure will move through the area Thursday before another storm moves into the area on Friday.

Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Boonville, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica

... WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT... Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of one to two-tenths of an inch expected.

* WHERE... Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties.

* WHEN... From 6 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. Snow develops Tuesday morning with the main window for accumulations in the late morning and afternoon hours. A change to freezing rain and sleet occurs late afternoon and early evening before changing back to light snow by early Wednesday morning. Snow and ice amounts will vary depending on how quickly the changeovers occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and definitely the evening commute Tuesday. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

NWS Extended Forcast:

Today A chance of snow, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Snow, mainly after 11am. High near 26. Wind chill values as low as -3. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Tuesday Night Snow and sleet before 11pm, then freezing rain and sleet between 11pm and 5am, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 5am. Low around 25. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 3 inches.

Wednesday Snow showers and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 8am. High near 35. South wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Snow showers. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Snow showers likely before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 8am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night Rain likely before 2am, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.