Winter Storm Warning Includes Hazardous Travel And Possible Power Outages In CNY
National Weather Service (NWS) out fo Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of CNY. Regardless of exact amounts; snow, sleet, and freezing
rain will make travel difficult, especially Tuesday-Tuesday night.
The entire area will get several inches of snow and sleet followed by freezing rain. This will cause travel issues. Snow will spread quickly across the rest of Central NY after sunrise Tuesday. From midday onward, snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain from south to north (taking until late afternoon-evening for NY Thruway
northward). A wintry mix will continue through Tuesday night.
Gusty winds on Wednesday combined with the weight of ice on trees/lines could lead to power outages.
- Snow heaviest along-north of NY Thruway corridor. 3 to 7 inches of
snow possible farther south across the rest of Central NY-Northeast
PA; uncertainty in amounts due to how much ice may mix in.
- Freezing rain amounts of around a tenth of an inch possible across all
of Central NY and Northeast PA; as much as a quarter inch for the
Poconos-Catskills.
- As storm leaves Wednesday, 30-40 mph wind gusts expected. This
along with the weight of ice on trees may lead to a few power outages.
Travel will be difficult with several inches of snow likely and a glaze of ice from freezing rain. High pressure will move through the area Thursday before another storm moves into the area on Friday.
Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Boonville, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of one to two-tenths of an inch expected.
* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. Snow develops Tuesday morning with the main window for accumulations in the late morning and afternoon hours. A change to freezing rain and sleet occurs late afternoon and early evening before changing back to light snow by early Wednesday morning. Snow and ice amounts will vary depending on how quickly the changeovers occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and definitely the evening commute Tuesday. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
NWS Extended Forcast:
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
- Download the Eagle App You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notifications.
[NWS]