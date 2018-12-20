Win Tickets + Meet and Greets for Slayer’s Spring 2019 North American Tour!
It's so hard to say goodbye, so why not say hello! Slayer are in the midst of their farewell tour and they're teaming with Loudwire for a contest in which you can attend one of the spring 2019 North American tour dates and get a chance to take part in a meet-and-greet with the band.
This contest will provide a pair of tickets to each date of the tour. In addition to the tickets, three lucky winners will receive a pair of meet and greet passes. Been dying to profess your loyalty to the almighty Slayer and thank them for all the music over the years? Here's your opportunity, plus you'll get to see one hellaciously great show on top of getting your personal moment with the group's members.
Slayer's next North American leg kicks off May 2 at the Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Ariz. and runs through a May 25 finale at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. This tour leg also features support from Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse. All of the tour dates for the run are listed below.
Slayer Spring 2019 Farewell Tour
May 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 3 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 5 - El Paso, Texas @ UTEP / Don Haskins Center
May 7 - Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena
May 8 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
May 13 - Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
May 14 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 16 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 17 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
May 19 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
May 22 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 24 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 25 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
To enter the contest, simply provide your name, email and phone contact info, and the location of the show you want to attend in the form provided below. This contest runs through Jan 30, 2019 at 11:59PM ET. Terms and conditions apply. You can also purchase tickets for any date on the run at the band's website, but if you wish to enter the contest, make sure to use the entry form below.