It's so hard to say goodbye, so why not say hello! Slayer are in the midst of their farewell tour and they're teaming with Loudwire for a contest in which you can attend one of the spring 2019 North American tour dates and get a chance to take part in a meet-and-greet with the band.

This contest will provide a pair of tickets to each date of the tour. In addition to the tickets, three lucky winners will receive a pair of meet and greet passes. Been dying to profess your loyalty to the almighty Slayer and thank them for all the music over the years? Here's your opportunity, plus you'll get to see one hellaciously great show on top of getting your personal moment with the group's members.

Slayer's next North American leg kicks off May 2 at the Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Ariz. and runs through a May 25 finale at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. This tour leg also features support from Lamb of God , Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse . All of the tour dates for the run are listed below.

Slayer Spring 2019 Farewell Tour

May 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 3 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 5 - El Paso, Texas @ UTEP / Don Haskins Center

May 7 - Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena

May 8 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

May 13 - Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

May 14 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 16 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 17 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

May 19 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

May 22 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 24 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 25 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

To enter the contest, simply provide your name, email and phone contact info, and the location of the show you want to attend in the form provided below. This contest runs through Jan 30, 2019 at 11:59PM ET. Terms and conditions apply . You can also purchase tickets for any date on the run at the band's website , but if you wish to enter the contest, make sure to use the entry form below.