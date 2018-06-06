Viola Davis Leads Steve McQueen’s Heist Thriller In First ‘Widows’ Trailer
Steve McQueen is back baby. After sweeping the Oscars with his 12 Years A Slave four years ago, the director is finally returning with a heist thriller, co-written by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn.
Besides the creative team behind the camera, Widows is all about its killer cast. And I mean killer cast as in one so darn good that Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, and Robert Duvall aren’t even the biggest pulls here. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Rodriguez play four women who lose their criminal husbands during a robbery job gone wrong. Ticked off and determined to get the money themselves, Davis leads the foursome in a mission to finish their late husbands’ heist. I was already 100 percent here for the Widows trailer, then Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jacki Weaver showed up in it. And let’s not forget Carrie Coon also stars in this. Best cast of 2018?
Here’s the official synopsis:
From Academy Award®-winning director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. “Widows” is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. “Widows” also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.
Honestly, what sounds better than thriller co-scripted by Flynn where Davis and a crew of women blow up cars and pull off a robbery? Not much. Widows hits theaters November 16.