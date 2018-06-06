Besides the creative team behind the camera, Widows is all about its killer cast. And I mean killer cast as in one so darn good that Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, and Robert Duvall aren’t even the biggest pulls here. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Rodriguez play four women who lose their criminal husbands during a robbery job gone wrong. Ticked off and determined to get the money themselves, Davis leads the foursome in a mission to finish their late husbands’ heist. I was already 100 percent here for the Widows trailer, then Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jacki Weaver showed up in it. And let’s not forget Carrie Coon also stars in this. Best cast of 2018?