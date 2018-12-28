Why New Yorkers Eat Black Eyed Peas And Greens On New Year’s Day

Do you follow the custom that calls for eating black-eyed peas and greens first thing on New Year's Day? If you do, then you should have a very prosperous 2019.

Southern folklore dating back to the Civil War says the first food to be eaten on New Year's Day is black-eyed peas and cabbage/greens (varies regionally) to bring luck and prosperity throughout the year ahead.

Trip Savvy says the tradition of eating black-eyed peas for the New Year has evolved into some variations and embellishments of the luck and prosperity theme including:

For the best luck, you must eat at least 365 black-eyed peas on New Year's Day.







Served with greens (collards, mustard or turnip greens, which varies regionally), the peas represent coins, and the greens represent paper money.







Cornbread served with black-eyed peas and greens, represents gold.

Here's the recipe Cindy uses to tip the odds in her favor for a lucky and prosperous 2019. Remember for the BEST results eat 365 roasted black-eye peas with

a side of your favorite greens.

Crispy and Spicy Roasted Black-Eyed Peas

Ingredients

2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Instructions