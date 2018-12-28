Why New Yorkers Eat Black Eyed Peas And Greens On New Year’s Day

Photo Credit - Utica/TSM

Do you follow the custom that calls for eating black-eyed peas and greens first thing on New Year's Day? If you do, then you should have a very prosperous 2019.

Southern folklore dating back to the Civil War says the first food to be eaten on New Year's Day is black-eyed peas and cabbage/greens (varies regionally) to bring luck and prosperity throughout the year ahead.

Trip Savvy says the tradition of eating black-eyed peas for the New Year has evolved into some variations and embellishments of the luck and prosperity theme including:

        • For the best luck, you must eat at least 365 black-eyed peas on New Year's Day.
        • Served with greens (collards, mustard or turnip greens, which varies regionally), the peas represent coins, and the greens represent paper money.
        • Cornbread served with black-eyed peas and greens, represents gold.

Here's the recipe Cindy uses to tip the odds in her favor for a lucky and prosperous 2019. Remember for the BEST results eat 365 roasted black-eye peas with
a side of your favorite greens.

Crispy and Spicy Roasted Black-Eyed Peas

Ingredients

  • 2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Lightly grease a baking sheet.
  • Spread black-eyed peas out on paper towels to dry.
  • Transfer black-eyed peas to baking sheet.
  • Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with cajun seasoning and paprika.
  • Mix gently.
  • Place in oven and roast for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Source: Why New Yorkers Eat Black Eyed Peas And Greens On New Year’s Day
Filed Under: greens, new years eve, new years eve party, new years resolutions, utica greens
Categories: Entertainment, Featured, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top