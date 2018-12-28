Why New Yorkers Eat Black Eyed Peas And Greens On New Year’s Day
Do you follow the custom that calls for eating black-eyed peas and greens first thing on New Year's Day? If you do, then you should have a very prosperous 2019.
Southern folklore dating back to the Civil War says the first food to be eaten on New Year's Day is black-eyed peas and cabbage/greens (varies regionally) to bring luck and prosperity throughout the year ahead.
Trip Savvy says the tradition of eating black-eyed peas for the New Year has evolved into some variations and embellishments of the luck and prosperity theme including:
- For the best luck, you must eat at least 365 black-eyed peas on New Year's Day.
- Served with greens (collards, mustard or turnip greens, which varies regionally), the peas represent coins, and the greens represent paper money.
- Cornbread served with black-eyed peas and greens, represents gold.
Here's the recipe Cindy uses to tip the odds in her favor for a lucky and prosperous 2019. Remember for the BEST results eat 365 roasted black-eye peas with
a side of your favorite greens.
Crispy and Spicy Roasted Black-Eyed Peas
Ingredients
- 2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Lightly grease a baking sheet.
- Spread black-eyed peas out on paper towels to dry.
- Transfer black-eyed peas to baking sheet.
- Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with cajun seasoning and paprika.
- Mix gently.
- Place in oven and roast for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring halfway through.