Avengers: Endgame didn’t have a title, at least officially, until about three months ago. Before that, it was just “Untitled Avengers” to most people. Finally, it got that name. But why all the secrecy? It wasn’t like the thing is called Avengers: Rocket Saves Everyone With a Magic Time Machine . Avengers: Endgame barely tells you anything.

Collider has an interview with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who explains why the company was so hesitant to reveal that name. Essentially it was a spoiler because...

...if you knew before Infinity War came out that the next movie was called Endgame, then you know that there wasn’t an ending to Infinity War. But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because … it’s seeded right there. I mean, it’s seeded in Ultron.

Feige also said that he felt like the hooplah around that name did get “blown out of proportion to some extent.” Still, if anyone blew it out of proportion, it was Marvel by not telling people what the film was called. You can’t anticipate something you already know. If the previous movie had ended with the title of the next one, would it really have spoiled anything about it?

I guess Feige’s reasoning makes sense, but who didn’t know that Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t the end of the story? Everyone was aware Marvel was making Avengers 3 and 4 back to back and releasing them within a year of one another. Everyone knew the two films were two halves of one story. I don’t think anyone expected Infinity War to end of a massive cliffhanger, and specifically the cliffhanger the filmmakers chose. But you knew that the story wasn’t going to end last May. It won’t end this May, either. It’s not like Marvel’s gonna shut the whole MCU down just because this movie’s got the word “end” in the title.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.