Whitesnake Announce New LP ‘Flesh and Blood’ and U.S. Tour

Whitesnake have confirmed that their 13th studio album, titled Flesh & Blood , will be released in May 2019, with U.S. and European tour dates arranged around the date.

In addition, band leader David Coverdale announced that the lead single, “Shut Up & Kiss Me,” will arrive early in the new year, accompanied by a video that was shot last March.

“We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake,” Coverdale said in a statement. “I am so honored and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people, all of whom have joined me on this amazing journey. I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will. … Over four decades of reptilian fun!”

In an interview with SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth ), he described Flesh & Blood as the “best Whitesnake album” and admitted, “I know that’s cliched stuff, but I know what I’m talking about. I should after almost 50 years.” Discussing what was different about it, he said it had “all the necessary Whitesnake elements that I need to call it Whitesnake, but with a vibrant, fresh coat of paint.”

It marks the first time Coverdale has co-written with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra. “The longest-standing member of Whitesnake, Reb Beach, [he and I had] never written together until this project,” he noted. “So it’s a family affair. It really is cool. I’m very excited for people to hear it.”

He also pointed out that “Shut Up & Kiss Me,” the lead single, is “a kick-ass song; you're gonna love it. … [It has] some real fun elements paying respect and nod to Whitesnake’s past.”

Full album and tour details will be revealed sometime soon. You can see the list of dates and cities, without the confirmed venues, below.

Whitesnake 2019 Tour

Apr. 12 – Newkirk, OK

Apr. 13 – Durant, OK

Apr. 15 – Dallas, TX

Apr. 17 – San Antonio, TX

Apr. 19 – Biloxi, MS

Apr. 20 – Atlanta, GA

Apr. 22 – Orlando, FL

Apr. 23 – Clearwater, FL

Apr. 25 – Hollywood, FL

Apr. 26 – Melbourne, FL

Apr. 28 – Charlotte, NC

Apr. 29 – Huber Heights, OH

May 01 – Richmond, VA

May 02 – Bensalem, PA

May 05 – Jim Thorpe, PA

May 07 – Sayreville, NJ

May 08 – Huntington, NY

May 10 – Hampton Beach, NH

May 11 – Lincoln, RI

May 14 – Greensburg, PA

May 15 – Cleveland, OH

May 17 – Niagara Falls, NY

May 18 – Verona, NY

Jun. 14 – Donington Park, U.K.

Jun. 17 – Prague, Czech Republic

Jun. 19 – Milan, Italy

Jun. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland

Jun. 23 – Dessel, Belgium

Jun. 25 – Budapest, Hungary

Jun. 29 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Jul. 05 – Sered, Slovakia