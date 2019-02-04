When Is The Shamrock Shake Available In 2019?

It could be the most important question of the year: When is the Shamrock Shake available? When will the Shamrock Shake be sold?

McDonald’s McCafé has supposedly been re-releasing the St. Patrick’s day treat sporadically throughout the month of February. Is that here in Central New York?

There are two tools to use on the web to answer this age old question:

1) Shake Locator

This website has devoted shake fans posting where they are sighting the shake. At the time of this story, no sightings were in Central New York just yet.

2) ShamrockShake.com

This website is another fan run website. Users post where they find the shake, even if it's before stores post when they are selling them. Currently the website is being updated with delicious content.