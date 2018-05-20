What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: June 2018

It’s that time again. Around the middle of the month, every month, Amazon reveals the upcoming additions to its ever-expanding Prime Video streaming library. While you continue your vain attempt to work through May’s watchlist, Amazon has unveiled its full lineup for June — as if there wasn’t enough to watch already. Enjoy the crushing weight of defeat, binge-watcher.

As usual, the bulk of Amazon Prime’s new streaming additions will debut on the first of the month, offering a mix of classics and recent favorites, including The Disaster Artist, Event Horizon, The Running Man and Double Jeopardy — what? I cannot be the only one excited for Peak Ashley Judd Just Wants Her Damn Son Back.

Elsewhere in June, Amazon Prime members can enjoy Lady Bird (a streaming exclusive), Shutter Island and Jason Momoa’s Braven — because with a title like that, why wouldn’t you.

June 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)

As Good As Dead (2010)

August Rush (2007)

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

Beer for My Horses (2008)

Beowulf (2007)

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name) (2005)

Blitz (2011)

Blood and Glory (2016)

Blue Like Jazz (2012)

Breakdown (1997)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Cavedweller (2004)

Chinese Box (1997)

Clown at Midnight (1999)

Command Performance (2009)

Danger Zone (1996)

Day of the Dead (2008)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Doctor Zhivago (2002)

Dog Watch (1997)

Double Identity (2009)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows (2018)

Drop Zone (1994)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

Flickers (1980)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Flood (2007)

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale (2003)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

House of D (2005)

I Am David (2004)

Ladies Man (2000)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (2001)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (2004)

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Mousehunt (1997)

Mutant Species (1995)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Panic (2000)

Rare Birds (2002)

Religulous (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Space Jam (1996)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tamara (2006)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

The 4th Floor (1999)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Ashram (2018)

The Burbs (1989)

The Care Bears Movie (1985)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Natural (1984)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Running Man (1987)

The Young Karl Marx (2017)

Tilt (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Ring of Fire (2012)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Serving Sara (2002)

Survivor (2015)

The Iceman (2012)

War, Inc. (2008)

*Wonder Wheel (Prime Original movie) (2017)

June 3

Lady Bird (2017)

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

Stargate (1994)

June 5

Lions for Lambs (2007)

June 9

Braven (2018)

Precious (2018)

Simon Says (2006)

June 16

Nostalgia (2018)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

June 26

Shutter Island (2009)

New TV Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June:

June 1

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Prime Original series), Season 1

Babylon 5, Seasons 1-5

Rescue Me Seasons 1-9

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9

June 8

Lost in Oz (Prime Original series), Season 1B

June 15

Goliath (Prime Original series), Season 2

June 18

Suits, Season 7

June 26