What’s Leaving Netflix: May 2018
You know the deal: Each month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles their library for your streaming pleasure. But they also take several movies and shows away, sending them off to live on a digital farm, or something. As we prepare our eyeballs for May’s new Netflix offerings, so must we bid farewell to those that are expiring from the streaming service.
And there are some pretty good ones hitting the road next month, including Goodfellas, Ocean’s Eleven, and Disney’s live-action The Jungle Book. Whether they’re just gone for now or gone for good, it’s time to stop procrastinating and start watching these movies and shows that are leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
The Host
May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book