What Is A Cooling Center And Where Are They in CNY?
It's not very often that 'cooling centers' are open and available to those who live in CNY. Do you even know what they are?
Cooling centers are facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. The New York State Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices. Call before you go as cooling centers may be closed at certain times or only available during extreme heat events.
If there are no cooling centers near you, then the NYS Department of Health encourages you to go to your local library, supermarket, mall or community swimming pool as there also good places to stay cool.
Here is a list of cooling centers listed in Central New York as The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 10 PM Monday.
Herkimer County Cooling Centers (call before you go)
At this time Community Health Nurse Diane Ward is encouraging community members to visit Herkimer County Libraries during there regular hours of operation. There is currently no plan for opening any cooling centers in Herkimer County although that could change shortly. To see the latest information check the Herkimer County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook or use the Herkimer County OEM App.
Oneida County Cooling Centers (call before you go)
- Ava Dorfman Senior Center, 305 E Locust St, Rome, 13440, 315-337-8230
- New Hartford Senior Center, 1 Sherman St, New Hartford, 13413, 315-724-8966
- New York Mills Senior Center, 320 Main St, New York Mills, 13417, 315-736-7360
- North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 13502, 315-724-2430
- Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 13501, 315-223-3073
- Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 13413, 315-797-8520
- South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 13440, 315-339-6457
- Whitestown Senior Center, 1 Championship Way, Whitesboro, 13492, 315-768-6047
Lewis County (call before you go)
- Lewis County Court House, 7660 N State St, Lowville, 13367, 315-376-5347
- Lewis County General Hospital, 7785 N State St, Lowville, 13367, 315-376-5200
- WalMart Supercenter, 7155 E State St #12 South, Lowville, 13367, 315-376-7030
Madison County (call before you go)
- Red Cross - Madison-Oneida Branch, 134 Vanderbilt Ave, Oneida, 13421, 315-363-2900 (Call for cooling center locations)
Onondaga County (call before you go)
- Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 East Genesee Street, Baldwinsville, 13207, 315-635-5631
- Beauchamp Branch Library, 2111 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 13205, 315-435-3395
- Betts Branch Library, 4862 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 13205, 315-435-1940
- Camillus Senior Center, 251/2 First Street, Camillus, 13031, 315-672-3163
- Central Library - The Galleries of Syracuse, 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 13202, 315-435-1900
- Cicero Senior Center, 5924 Lathrop Drive, Cicero, 13039, 315-452-3298
- Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, 13204, 315-466-6000
- Dewitt Community Library, 5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, 13078, 315-446-3578
- Dewitt Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, 13057, 315-446-3910
- Dunbar Center, 1453 State Street, Syracuse, 13205, 315-476-4269
- East Syracuse Free Library, 4990 James Street, East Syracuse, 13057, 315-437-4841
- Elbridge Free Library, 241 East Main Street, Elbridge, 13060, 315-689-7111
- Fairmount Community Library, 406 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, 13219, 315-487-8933
- Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, 13066, 315-637-6374
- Fayetteville Senior Center, 584 E Genesee Street, Fayetteville, 13066, 315-637-9025
- Great Northern Mall, 4155 State Route 31, Clay, 13041, 315-622-8928
- Hazard Branch Library, 1620 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, 13204, 315-435-5326
- Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd, Dewitt, 13214, 315-445-2360
- Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic Street, Jordan, 13080, 315-689-3296
- Jordan Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan, 13080, 315-689-9031
- Lafayette Public Library, Rt. 11, North Lafayette, 13084, 315-677-3782
- Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool, 13088, 315-457-0310
- Magnarelli Community Center, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, 13208, 315-473-2673
- Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 13104, 315-682-6400
- Manlius Senior Center, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 13104, 315-682-7889
- Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple Street, Marcellus, 13108, 315-673-3221
- Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 Genesee Street, Camillus, 13031, 315-672-3661
- Minoa Library, 242 N. Main Street, Minoa, 13116, 315-656-7401
- Mundy Branch Library, 1204 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse, 13204, 315-435-3797
- NOPL at Brewerton, 5437 Library Street, Brewerton, 13029, 315-676-7484
- NOPL at Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, 13039, 315-699-2032
- NOPL at North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse, 13212, 315-458-6184
- Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, 13203, 315-472-6343
- Onondaga Free Library, 4840 W. Seneca Tpk., Syracuse, 31215, 315-492-1727
- Onondaga Senior Center, 4834 Velasko Road, Syracuse, 13215, 315-469-3464
- Paine Branch Library, 113 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse, 13206, 315-435-5442
- Petit Branch Library, 105 Victoria Place, Syracuse, 13210, 315-435-3636
- Robert Cecile Community Center, 174 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, 13205, 315-473-2678
- Salina Civic Center, 2826 Lemoyne Ave, Mattydale, 13211, 315-455-7096
- Salina Library, 100 Belmont Street, Mattydale, 13211, 315-454-4524
- Salvation Army Senior Center, 749 S. Warren Street, Syracuse, 13202, 315-479-1332
- Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd, East Syracuse, 13214, 315-446-9160
- Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St, Skaneateles, 13152, 315-685-2266
- Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee Street, Skaneateles, 13152, 315-685-5135
- Solvay Public Library, 615 Woods Road, Solvay, 13209, 315-468-2441
- Soule Branch Library, 101 Springfield Road, Syracuse, 13214, 315-435-5320
- Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center, 401
- South Avenue, Syracuse, 13204, 315-474-6823
- Tully Free Library, 12 State Street, Tully, 13159, 315-696-8606
- Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, 13210, 315-478-8634
- White Branch Library, 763 Butternut Street, Syracuse, 13208, 315-435-3519
This hot weather is also dangerous for our pets. Keep them safe and cool this summer by following a few tips provided by the Humaine Society.