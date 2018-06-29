What Is A Cooling Center And Where Are They in CNY?

It's not very often that 'cooling centers' are open and available to those who live in CNY. Do you even know what they are?

Cooling centers are facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. The New York State Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices. Call before you go as cooling centers may be closed at certain times or only available during extreme heat events.

If there are no cooling centers near you, then the NYS Department of Health encourages you to go to your local library, supermarket, mall or community swimming pool as there also good places to stay cool.

Here is a list of cooling centers listed in Central New York as The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 10 PM Monday.

Herkimer County Cooling Centers (call before you go)

At this time Community Health Nurse Diane Ward is encouraging community members to visit Herkimer County Libraries during there regular hours of operation. There is currently no plan for opening any cooling centers in Herkimer County although that could change shortly. To see the latest information check the Herkimer County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook or use the Herkimer County OEM App.

Oneida County Cooling Centers (call before you go)

Ava Dorfman Senior Center, 305 E Locust St, Rome , 13440, 315-337-8230

, 13440, 315-337-8230 New Hartford Senior Center, 1 Sherman St, New Hartford , 13413, 315-724-8966

, 13413, 315-724-8966 New York Mills Senior Center, 320 Main St, New York Mills, 13417, 315-736-7360

North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 13502, 315-724-2430

Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 13501, 315-223-3073

Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 13413, 315-797-8520

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 13440, 315-339-6457

Whitestown Senior Center, 1 Championship Way, Whitesboro, 13492, 315-768-6047

Lewis County (call before you go)

Lewis County Court House, 7660 N State St, Lowville, 13367, 315-376-5347

Lewis County General Hospital, 7785 N State St, Lowville, 13367, 315-376-5200

WalMart Supercenter, 7155 E State St #12 South, Lowville, 13367, 315-376-7030

Madison County (call before you go)

Red Cross - Madison-Oneida Branch, 134 Vanderbilt Ave, Oneida, 13421, 315-363-2900 (Call for cooling center locations)

Onondaga County (call before you go)

Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 East Genesee Street, Baldwinsville, 13207, 315-635-5631

Beauchamp Branch Library, 2111 S. Salina Street, Syracuse , 13205, 315-435-3395

, 13205, 315-435-3395 Betts Branch Library, 4862 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 13205, 315-435-1940

Camillus Senior Center, 251/2 First Street, Camillus, 13031, 315-672-3163

Central Library - The Galleries of Syracuse, 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 13202, 315-435-1900

Cicero Senior Center, 5924 Lathrop Drive, Cicero, 13039, 315-452-3298

Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, 13204, 315-466-6000

Dewitt Community Library, 5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, 13078, 315-446-3578

Dewitt Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, 13057, 315-446-3910

Dunbar Center, 1453 State Street, Syracuse, 13205, 315-476-4269

East Syracuse Free Library, 4990 James Street, East Syracuse, 13057, 315-437-4841

Elbridge Free Library, 241 East Main Street, Elbridge, 13060, 315-689-7111

Fairmount Community Library, 406 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, 13219, 315-487-8933

Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, 13066, 315-637-6374

Fayetteville Senior Center, 584 E Genesee Street, Fayetteville, 13066, 315-637-9025

Great Northern Mall, 4155 State Route 31, Clay, 13041, 315-622-8928

Hazard Branch Library, 1620 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, 13204, 315-435-5326

Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd, Dewitt, 13214, 315-445-2360

Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic Street, Jordan, 13080, 315-689-3296

Jordan Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan, 13080, 315-689-9031

Lafayette Public Library, Rt. 11, North Lafayette, 13084, 315-677-3782

Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool, 13088, 315-457-0310

Magnarelli Community Center, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, 13208, 315-473-2673

Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 13104, 315-682-6400

Manlius Senior Center, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 13104, 315-682-7889

Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple Street, Marcellus, 13108, 315-673-3221

Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 Genesee Street, Camillus, 13031, 315-672-3661

Minoa Library, 242 N. Main Street, Minoa, 13116, 315-656-7401

Mundy Branch Library, 1204 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse, 13204, 315-435-3797

NOPL at Brewerton, 5437 Library Street, Brewerton, 13029, 315-676-7484

NOPL at Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, 13039, 315-699-2032

NOPL at North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse, 13212, 315-458-6184

Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, 13203, 315-472-6343

Onondaga Free Library, 4840 W. Seneca Tpk., Syracuse, 31215, 315-492-1727

Onondaga Senior Center, 4834 Velasko Road, Syracuse, 13215, 315-469-3464

Paine Branch Library, 113 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse, 13206, 315-435-5442

Petit Branch Library, 105 Victoria Place, Syracuse, 13210, 315-435-3636

Robert Cecile Community Center, 174 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, 13205, 315-473-2678

Salina Civic Center, 2826 Lemoyne Ave, Mattydale, 13211, 315-455-7096

Salina Library, 100 Belmont Street, Mattydale, 13211, 315-454-4524

Salvation Army Senior Center, 749 S. Warren Street, Syracuse, 13202, 315-479-1332

Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd, East Syracuse, 13214, 315-446-9160

Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St, Skaneateles, 13152, 315-685-2266

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee Street, Skaneateles, 13152, 315-685-5135

Solvay Public Library, 615 Woods Road, Solvay, 13209, 315-468-2441

Soule Branch Library, 101 Springfield Road, Syracuse, 13214, 315-435-5320

Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center, 401

South Avenue, Syracuse, 13204, 315-474-6823

Tully Free Library, 12 State Street, Tully, 13159, 315-696-8606

Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, 13210, 315-478-8634

White Branch Library, 763 Butternut Street, Syracuse, 13208, 315-435-3519

This hot weather is also dangerous for our pets. Keep them safe and cool this summer by following a few tips provided by the Humaine Society.