Wendy’s Frosty Keychains Are Back

If you're looking for something delicious in 2019, look no further than a Wendy's frosty!

Wendy's is getting you prepared for 2019 with their world famous key tag. Go get a key tag for only $2 and that key will provide you with unlimited free Frosty desserts for all of 2019.

Your $2 fee will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a charity in honor of the founder of the restaurant chain.

Currently there are at least twelve Wendy's restaurants in our Central New York area, including seven in the Syracuse area.

