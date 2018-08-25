Damon Lindelof’s ‘Watchmen’ Series Coming to HBO in 2019

Well when you see HBO tweet something like this...

You know that Watchmen is coming to television. (Sorry, sorry I forgot; it’s not TV, it’s HBO.)

The show has been in development for some time from writer/producer Damon Lindelof . As the classic DC Comics series has already been adapted once in live-action (in Zack Snyder’s 2009 film), Lindelof is supposedly doing something different with his version. We still don’t know many of the details, but the “nothing ever ends” tagline confirms that what Lindelof is making is a kind of sequel to the original story, created by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons in the mid-1980s. Lindelof has already promised the series will feature new characters alongside the ones fans know from the comic and film.

The cast list (via Variety ) is impressive: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon. For HBO’s part, they say the show “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own”

The series is expected to launch on HBO in 2019. Wait, maybe launch is a poor choice of words given the context of Watchmen. How about debut instead?