Warrant Drummer Steven Sweet Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Rock vets Warrant are seeking financial assistance for one of their own. The band revealed in a social media post that drummer Steven Sweet is currently battling prostate cancer, and that a GoFundMe page has been launched to help with the financial costs associated with his treatment.

"Our brother Steven is in need of our assistance to help him beat prostrate cancer. Please do what you feel comfortable with love, donate, share, everything will help! Love to Steven and his family and much love to our friends, family and fans," the band revealed in their statement, directing fans to the GoFundMe page.

The fundraising site is seeking to raise $25,000 to help out Sweet. Glenn Noyes, a friend of Sweet, organized the effort, and he stated, "He has an amazing emotional support group in place to help him beat this Cancer in his wife Beth, two beautiful children, his bandmates, family, friends and fans. His positive attitude is a great start, but ahead he faces many medical hurdles and many months of post procedural time, not being able to perform live and support his family."

Noyes continued, "We are reaching out to the drumming and music community to help Steven generate some funds to help him with the high costs of medical care, travel to treatment on the East coast and costs not covered by insurance. Treatments start this week so there is definite urgency to this. I’m asking all of you to help by contributing any amount, so Steven can hopefully put this behind him."

At press time, $6,265 of the $25,000 goal had already been met. To help out, visit the Steven Sweet GoFundMe page here .