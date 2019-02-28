Volunteers And Food Donations Needed At Veterans Outreach Center
The food pantry is running low, and volunteers are needed at the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center.
The CNY Veterans Outreach Center is asking for the following supplies to stock their food pantry:
- Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Soup
- Tuna Fish
- Beans
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Fruits
- Cereal
- Crackers
- Canned Ravioli
- Pancake Mix
- Oatmeal
- Water/Juice
Items can be dropped off M-F 8am-330pm or Saturday’s 9am-12pm at 726 Washington Street in Utica.
The Veterans Outreach Center is also looking for volunteers to help transport veterans to their medical appointments. Hours may vary as it's appointment based Monday - Friday. No experience is needed but you must have a valid NYS drivers license. Call 315-765-0975 to join the team.
Any help the community can offer is greatly appreciated. Thank you!