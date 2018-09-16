Motley Crue Recording New Music

The plot thickens! While Motley Crue 's touring career may be over, the band is not finished making new with music. Vince Neil just revealed in a new tweet that he's planning to return to the recording studio in a few weeks to record four brand new Motley Crue songs.

The news comes just weeks after Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx were spotted together in a studio with producer Bob Rock, with photos and videos also showcasing Lee's playing. "It's that new shit!!!," Lee proclaimed in one of his social media posts. Now, with Neil confirming that he's working on Motley Crue music, it appears as though a reunion musically is afoot. See Neil's tweet below.

What remains to be seen is where the music will be used. The band has been working toward the release of film adaptation of their popular group biography The Dirt , so it's possible that the music will tie into the project. Sixx appears to have confirmed that it will be for the film, per the tweet below.

Stay tuned to see what's coming from Motley Crue.

