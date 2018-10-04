We’ve seen photos, we’ve seen snippets of footage, but finally, Christian Bal e’s Dick Cheney has come to life. In the first trailer for Adam McKay ’s Vice there is no more Christian Bale, no, there is only the 46th Vice President of the United States.

Bale makes his millionth physical transformation in the biopic, gaining 40 pounds to play the former veep at two periods in his life. In one, he’s a younger man in Washington, and in the later period he’s balding and greying with thin wire-rim glasses as the Cheney most of us remember. That older Cheney makes a history-altering agreement with Sam Rockwell ’s George W. Bush in the new trailer. When Bush, gnawing on a chicken wing, asks Cheney to be his V.P., Cheney offers up another suggestion: to handle the mundane tasks of the presidency. You know, just overseeing military, bureaucracy, and foreign policy.

Here’s the official synopsis:

VICE explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

Vice also stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller and Tyler Perry is playing Colin Powell. The film hits theaters this Christmas.