As a child of the 1990s, I know just how popular Venom was in his heyday. But apparently he’s still pretty darn popular in 2018, at least if you go by his YouTube trailer views.

As of today, June 25, 2018, the trailer for Ruben Fleischer’s Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the iconic Spider-Man villain, has been viewed an astonishing 64 million times. That’s more than the trailer for any actual Spider-Man movie in history, including The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (37 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming (28 million), and the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (25 million).

To put it in further perspective, here are the most-viewed trailers I could find on YouTube. It’s a bit tricky to search there; there isn’t one master list. But to the best of my knowledge (and it can’t be too far off from the final number), Venom is roughly the 17th biggest movie trailer in YouTube history. Even if you want to leave wiggle room for one or two I missed, it’s almost definitely in the top 20, after:

Avengers: Infinity War: 202 million views Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 101 million Kama Sutra A Tale of Love: 91 million Fifty Shades of Grey: 89 million Jurassic World: 86 million Suicide Squad: 85 million Incredibles 2: 84 million Avengers: Infinity War, Trailer 2: 83 million Avengers: Age of Ultron: 83 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 81 million Captain America: Civil War: 79 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 78 million Baaghi 2: 75 million Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: 71 million Furious 7: 69 million Thor: Ragnarok: 66 million

(No, that’s not a typo; a trailer for the 1996 Mira Nair film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love has been viewed 91 million times. I guess YouTube users just love Mira Nair! There’s really no other possible explanation.)

Here’s just a few of the blockbuster movies whose trailers have been viewed fewer times than Venom’s on YouTube:

Iron Man 3 : 62 million views

: 62 million views Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom : 55 million

: 55 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi : 50 million

: 50 million It : 49 million

: 49 million Ghostbusters : 44 million

: 44 million Justice League : 42 million

: 42 million The Twilight Saga: New Moon : 41 million

: 41 million Deadpool 2 : 41 million

: 41 million Black Panther : 40 million

: 40 million The Dark Knight Rises : 36 million

: 36 million Frozen : 34 million

: 34 million Wonder Woman : 29 million

: 29 million Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: 20 million

There isn’t a direct correlation between YouTube views and ticket sales, but if you’re Sony you’ve got to be psyched by this crazy number. Iron Man 3 had 62 million views on YouTube and wound up with $409 million in U.S. ticket sales and $1.4 billion worldwide. I never would have thought a Venom movie could approach those numbers. Now ... I’m not so sure?

Venom opens in theaters on October 5. If 64 million people show up, they’ve got a hit on their hands.