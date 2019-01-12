A ‘Venom’ Sequel Is In the Works

The sixth biggest movie of 2018 — ahead of Deadpool 2 , Mission: Impossible — Fallout , Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , Solo: A Star Wars Story and hundreds of others — was Venom . The movie about the famous Spider-Man villain (in which Spider-Man did not appear) became one of the surprise hits of the year. People really love Venom . Would Sony make another one? They’d be fools not to.

SPOILER ALERT: They’re making another one. Variety reports that Kelly Marcel has signed on to write Venom 2 , with Hardy set to return as everyone’s favorite symbiote who enjoys occasionally bathing in restaurant lobster tanks:

Sources close to the negotiation tell Variety that, although an exact amount couldn’t be unveiled, Marcel’s deal was a significant one. She will also executive produce the follow-up, which will see Tom Hardy return as the eponymous symbiote. Marcel was also a producer on the first pic.

I didn’t love Venom — it felt like several different tones all fighting for control of the story, not unlike Eddie Brock and the symbiote doing battle for the right to his body — but Hardy was sensational as both Eddie and Venom. Once he went full symbiote, he was so funny. A movie that’s all Tom Hardy going bonkers would be amazing. So bring on Venom 2 . Now that they’ve got proof of concept, could Spider-Man actually show up this time? That would be very interesting...