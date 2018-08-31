Utica Police Department Announces Retirement Of K9 Rex

The Utica Police Department is proud to announce the retirement of an officer who has spent more than the past 7 years serving the community and the department. K9 Rex was retired from active service.

K9 Rex was assigned to the Patrol Division and the Tactical Unit with his handler Sgt. Christopher Faniglula. Rex was involved in numerous high-risk arrests and was trained in Patrol work and explosive detection. According to UPD , Rex and his handler were involved in keeping the community safe in every major event that occurred in the City of Utica and the surrounding areas by conducting security safety sweeps prior to and during every event.

The Utica Police Department appreciates the service, dedication, and contribution that K9 Rex and Sergeant Faniglula have made during their time together as partners. We wish Rex a long and happy retirement."

Best of luck on your retirement pup!

BONUS VIDEO