Is Uber Offering Free Rides After The Super Bowl?

Maybe on Facebook or other social media platforms you've seen stories about Uber offering free rides after the Super Bowl. Is this actually true?

Fact- Uber is offering free rides for one hour after the Super Bowl. However, it isn't nationwide.

Autoblog confirms the news from Uber, but it has a twist. For one hour immediately after the Super Bowl ends, Uber will offer free rides in the losing team's city.

Since the Super Bowl is between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, this deal will apply to either Boston or Los Angeles (even though the Patriots technically play in Foxborough, MA). You'll also have to be signed up as an Uber Rewards member."

Also, the "free" ride is only free if it's under $50. I guess if you want to go home and cry if your team loses while watching here in Central New York, you will have to pay for that.