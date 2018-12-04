Tyus Battle Named ACC Player of the Week

Syracuse junior Tyus Battle has been named the Week 4 ACC Player of the Week.

Battle took home the weekly honor for a pair of standout performances in 'Cuse's two wins this past week - over No.16 Ohio State and Cornell. He averaged 23 points and 4 rebounds in the two contests, while logging an average of 38 minutes of floor time.

The Orange are 5-2 thus far and currently just on the outside of the AP and Coaches' Poll Top 25 rankings. They host Northeastern at the Carrier Dome tonight and Georgetown on Saturday.