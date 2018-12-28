Say it isn't so. Central New York cable providers could leave us hanging just as football hits the postseason.

With the New Year comes new contracts between Spectrum and Verizon FiOS and the companies providing programming. Both have warned of possible blackouts within the next few days.

In a story first reported by Syracuse.com , the current contract between Spectrum and Tribune Media expires January 1. Tribune provides CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates in various markets. Verizon's contract with Disney ends December 31, affecting ESPN programming and some ABC affiliates. This would not only put the College and NFL football playoffs in jeopardy but the premiere of several new TV series.

Both Spectrum and Verizon are warning customers of channel blackouts in the coming weeks. Negotiations will continue as the finger pointing hits full stride between providers and media companies.

More information on the story is available at Syracuse.com .