Tropical Storm Gordon Could Bring Rain To CNY

It looks like the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon could bring heavy rain to Upstate New York Sunday and Monday.

Syracuse.com is reporting we could see 2 inches or more here in Upstate New York:

"The big threat is going to be Sunday night into Monday, when some of that rain could be particularly heavy," said Tyler Roys, a meteorologist with Accuweather. "We will have to watch especially in those poor drainage areas for some flooding." "The pattern certainly suggests the potential for heavy rainfall across our region," the weather service's Buffalo office said. The storm will speed up as it gets closer to Upstate, and that, combined with relatively dry conditions lately, should help reduce the flood risk, the weather service said."

Rain could stay in theory in CNY into Wednesday. After that, weather forecasts say that the temperatures will warm up again into the 80s.