Tribute to Whitesboro Officer Killed Will Break Your Heart

The tragic death of Officer Kevin Crossley is affecting more than just the Whitesboro community. Watch police officers from all across central New York line the sidewalk as Officer Crossley was taken to Upstate Medical Center and the procession that escorted him home.

Officer Crossley was killed when his patrol car was hit at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Westmoreland Street Wednesday, April 11th. Nicole Moshier-Harris, the driver of the other vehicle suffered a leg injury. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Flags, flowers and memorials can be seen all across central New York and tributes are pouring in from all over the country , including Tennessee and Kentucky.

If you have an American Flag, a blue light or a thin blue, red, or grey flag, display them through the weekend to remember Officers killed in the line of duty and show the ones still keeping us safe that we support them and our community.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up o help the family. Over $5,000 has already been donated in less than 12 hours.