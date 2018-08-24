Trevor Noah Is Coming To Syracuse January 2019

If you're a fan of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central and host Trevor Noah, you are in luck. Syracuse University just announced that Noah is coming to Syracuse in January.

Syracuse University announced that the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning Comedy Central star will be a special guest at SU's 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Sunday, January 27th, in the Carrier Dome.

"Not only is Trevor Noah a popular television personality and the most successful comedian in South African history, his recent and renowned text has proven to be informative, formative and deeply transformative," Rev. Brian E. Konkol, dean of Hendricks Chapel and co-chair of the 2019 MLK Celebration, said in a statement. "By showing the connections among Soweto, Selma and Syracuse at our 2019 MLK Celebration, we will recognize the global impact of the civil rights movement and consider how we, too, may receive the freedom to flourish as citizens of the world.""

Tickets will be announced on the Syracuse University website .

