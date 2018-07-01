OK, first things first: How the hell is the tagline for The Purge TV series not something like, “This fall…get ready to binge…The Purge.” USA, I am available for all your awful TV pun needs. In the meantime, you can check out the first (pun-free) trailer for USA’s limited series event based on the hit horror franchise, which features all the creepy masks and satirical conservative rhetoric we’ve come to expect from The Purge.

This Fourth of July, The First Purge will take us back to — you guessed it — the very first Purge Night, which, judging by our current presidential administration, seems more and more likely to become an actual national “holiday.” (We should start viewing these movies as instructional manuals on how to survive, tbh.) For those of you more interested a continuation of the film series, USA is debuting a 10-episode limited series on September 4 — just in time for Labor Day weekend because murdering people without consequence in a fictional not-too-distant future fascist society that increasingly resembles our own is hard work, you know?

Anyhow! The first trailer for The Purge doesn’t show too much, but it does feature many of the things we’ve come to identify with the film franchise: Masks, some mega right-wing person spouting off fascist ideology, people who — despite having an entire year to prepare — somehow find themselves locked outside on Purge night, etc. etc.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series, which was written and developed by Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco and the folks at Blumhouse:

Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.