Tom Cruise is going back down the highway to the danger zone, and this time he’s taking a motorcycle — or at least that’s the case in these new set photos from Top Gun: Maverick , the long-awaited sequel to the high-flying ’80s hit, in which Cruise reprises his iconic role as the eponymous Maverick.

The new set photos from the Top Gun sequel are making the internet rounds this afternoon, and you can check them out below:

The pics aren’t hugely eventful, per se, but they do show off Cruise cruisin’ (ha) around on a motorcycle while sporting his old bomber jacket — complete with Air Force patches — and a pair of those classic aviator sunglasses. Yup, that’s our Maverick!

Cruise is reuniting with Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski for the forthcoming sequel, which brings Maverick into the modern age, exploring what sort of place OG fighter pilots have in the new era of drone warfare. A few familiar faces will be coming along for the ride, including original Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, and Jon Hamm. Cruise will also be joined by some newer, younger stars like Miles Teller, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, and Lewis Pullman (who delivered one heck of a breakout performance in Bad Times at the El Royale ).

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on June 26, 2020.