Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ May Be Revived at FOX

The specter of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing rose with the success of ABC’s Roseanne, but the canceled conservative comedy has taken an unexpected turn. Reports indicate FOX may pick up the tab for a seventh season, with Tim Allen and cast back on board.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FOX has entered early talks to revive the series, after ABC opted not to renew for a seventh season, and the CMT network failed to navigate a pricey last-minute save. It’s hardly a done deal just yet, but 20th Century Fox TV’s ownership of the series makes FOX renewal a somewhat less expensive prospect than ABC licensing the series. Allen himself has already signed on, and is reportedly the driving force to reassemble cast and crew for the prospect.

It was in May 2017 that the six-season Last Man Standing got the axe from ABC, owing to lack of ownership, Allen’s salary and a shift away from Friday comedy. The outspoken and conservative Allen took the cancellation personally, claiming to be “stunned and blindsided” by the decision, while rumors swirled his political beliefs and controversial comments played a factor. ABC denied as much, and has since found success with the Roseanne revival’s appeal to middle America. The notion of resurrecting Last Man Standing to pair with Roseanne was discussed, but network boss Channing Dungey said nothing was actively planned.

A Last Man Standing revival will likely either come together or fall apart by FOX’s upfront presentation in mid-May, so stay tuned.