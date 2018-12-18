A three-year-old boy has made history at the Syracuse Carrier Dome.

Drake Grillo of Auburn has become the youngest to every sing the National Anthem inside the Dome. He performed the Star Spangled Banner, with a little help from his mom, in front of more than 6,000 before the Syracuse women's basketball game.

This isn't the first time Grillo has opened a sporting event with the National Anthem. He also sang before the Doubledays game at Falcon Park this Summer. And the performance quickly went viral with Grillo being featured on CBS New, Fox News and Inside Edition.

Grillo loves sports and learned how to sing the Star Spangled Banner watching different renditions before every game. His favorite is Carrie Underwood's National Anthem before the Nashville Predators game.