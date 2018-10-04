These CNY Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. To get a bigger share of the profit, some stores are open on Thanksgiving, but others are pushing back and allowing their employees to spend time with family instead.

Working in retail is a really tough job - especially during the Christmas season. By far, the worst of all days is Black Friday. Crowds are rowdy, customers are non-stop, and the day begins in the wee hours of the morning. For some Central New York employees, it's even worse: they have to leave their families and work on Thanksgiving.

Fortunately, some CNY stores have decided that family is more important than profit, and will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day. That's good news!

In Central New York , these include:

A.C. Moore

At Home

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

BJ's Wholesale

dressbarn

H&M

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JOANN Stores

Lowe's

Marshalls

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

The list is constantly being updated, and includes some of the biggest stores in Consumer Square, as more stores announce their plans to stay closed on Thanksgiving. Get the full list here .

Are you a Black Friday shopper? What about Thanksgiving Day ?