Celebrate St Patrick's Day with the Loaded Leprechaun, coming to Coleman's for Green Beer Sunday.

1911 Established teamed up with Coleman’s Irish Pub and Bryne Dairy to bring the Loaded Leprechaun to Green Beer Sunday at Tipperary Hill. “We knew we had a winner when we whipped this up, but we also knew we’d need a killer name to go with it. It perfectly captures the spirit of Coleman’s during St. Patty’s celebrations,” said Donny Dixie, Head of Sales for 1911 Established.

The Loaded Leprechan is a refreshing and minty drink, loaded with Byrne Dairy Mint Milk, 1911 Cold Brew Coffee Vodka and topped with whipped cream. YUM!

The limited time drink, along with 1911 Established green cider, will be available at Coleman’s starting this Green Beer/Cider Sunday, February 24th at noon after the world's shortest parade on Tipperary Hill.

The 56th parade will feature bagpipers, Irish step dancers, fellow pub owners, local businesses, and lots of surprises. Oh, and don't forget the giant tanker truck filled with green beer!

The tasty St Patrick's Day beverages will also be served at 1911’s St. Patty’s party on Saturday, March 2nd in their Tasting Room in Lafayette. The event will include live music, trivia and prizes. To purchase tickets, please visit the Beak & Skiff website .

Can't make it to Green Beer Sunday? The Loaded Leprechaun will be served up at Coleman's through the entire month of March.