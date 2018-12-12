The Little Known X-Rated Verse Of ‘Jingle Bells’

Back in the 1800s when partiers has a little too much to drink they would change the lyrics to the song 'Jingle Bells.' HAHA LOL. Those crazy rascals!

Our favorite Christmas song went by a different name before it received the title we now know. In the fall of 1857, James Lord Pierpont published " One Horse Open Sleigh " when a friend referred to the song 'a merry little jingle,' It must have stuck because in 1859 it was again published under the revised title " Jingle Bells ." Historians are still debating the when, where, and why of the song’s composition. Some say it was for a school choir's Thanksgiving song while others disagree.

"J ingle Bells " was a hit at drinking parties and gatherings. In the 1800s, partiers would sing about girls in fast sleighs while shaking the ice in their cups and clinking glasses. Here are the original risque lyrics.

A day or two ago

I thought I'd take a ride

And soon, Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side,

The horse was lean and lank

Misfortune seemed his lot

He got into a drifted bank

And then we got upsot.

chorus

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow,

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away.

chorus

Now the ground is white

Go it while you're young,

Take the girls tonight

and sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bobtailed bay

Two forty as his speed[b]

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! You'll take the lead.

Snopes says the song was first recorded by the Edison Male Quartette in 1898. “Jingle Bells” was later recorded by Benny Goodman in 1935 and Glenn Miller in 1941, but the song didn’t truly become a Christmas staple until after Bing Crosby waxed a jazzy version of it with the Andrews Sister in 1943.

[ Wikipedia , Snopes ]