One pleasant surprise during tonight’s Oscars telecast was the surprise debut of the first trailer for The Irishman , the long-awaited reunion of director Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Watch it above.

Boy are they lucky they all have ‘i’s in their name!

The only description the clip includes:

Coming this Fall. #TheIrishman #IHeardYouPaintHouses #MartinScorsese

More detail from previous posts:

The story centers on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, who recounts his career as a hit man for Jimmy Hoffa and claims to know the truth behind the notorious mobster’s disappearance. De Niro will play Sheeran in scenes set in both the present and the past, with Scorsese employing Industrial Light & Magic to de-age the actor, Benjamin Button-style, for flashbacks. It’s a costly visual effects process that’s taken the film’s budget from $100 million to $125 million, according to producer Gaston Pavlovich, who notes that it could still go even higher.

Sounds awesome and impossible and weird. Look for it on Netflix this fall.