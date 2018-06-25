Denzel Washington is now a Lyft driver. Well, his retired CIA operative Robert McCall is. When a battered young woman shows up in his backseat, he’s not gonna let it slide.

In the latest trailer for The Equalizer 2, Washington’s McCall goes straight up to the penthouse where the woman came from to snap the necks and break the hands of the shady bad dudes who abused her. What particular set of skills does this trained assassin have? The set that includes turning the Vulcan salute into a nasty bone-breaking move and slicing a man’s forehead with a credit card. This is the best commercial for Lyft I’ve ever seen.

Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are back for a sequel to their 2014 assassin thriller. The quiet life of retirement and Lyft driving don’t last long for Robert McCall when a group of trained killers murder his friend. The former black ops operative unretires once again to do what he does best.

Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman are back for the sequel, alongside new additions Pedro Pascal as McCall’s former partner who helps him track down the killers, and Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders. Fingers crossed Sony’s marketing campaign involves Denzel driving around giving free Lyft rides. The Equalizer 2 hits theaters July 20.