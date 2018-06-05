‘Suspiria’ Teaser: A Horror Classic Is Reborn

Swinton stars, along with Fifty Shades’ Dakota Johnson in this new version of Supiria , the giallo classic originally directed by Dario Argento. This 2018 update is directed by Luca Guadagnino, hot off his huge arthouse hit Call Me By Your Name. After a slew of classy international dramas, he’s trying horror, and he’s setting a high bar for himself, inviting comparisons to one of the most beloved horror films of all time.

What I love about this trailer is just the look; the photography looks like something out of the 1970s, with all that grit and grain. (On the other hand, what is that thing on Dakota Johnson’s head? It is definitely not actual human hair.) There’s not much in the way of graphic horror here, but the atmosphere looks absolutely off the charts. (Plus it’s awesome to see Guadagnino working once again with Swinton, who appeared in his I Am Love and A Bigger Splash.) Suspiria opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.