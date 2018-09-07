SUNY Students Eligible For Big Discount On NFL Sunday Ticket

Back to school is in full swing. A sweet perk just landed in the laps of SUNY students.

Slackie Brown is reporting that students receive a huge discount on a NFL TV package this year for the NFL Ticket .

Instead of paying the normal $73.49 per month, students at eligible two and four-year institutions can get the service for just $24.99. That’s a 66-percent discount or $48.50 off per month. In total, a student will save $194 during the four-month stretch."

Most colleges are eligible, even most community colleges and tech schools. Sign up directly with the NFL on their website .