SU Recruit Announces Commitment To ‘Cuse In The Best Way

Cooper Dawson is set to play football for Syracuse in the fall of 2019, but his announcement to sign with the Orange is much bigger than football.

Dawson is a 6' 5" 250 Defensive End from Charleston South Carolina, and as big as he is, his heart is even bigger.

When it came time for Dawson's announcement, he sought the help of his friend Kingsley Feinman, who was born with cerebral palsy and is paraplegic.

Dawson then made his decision, whispered it into Kingsley's ear and let Kingsley announce it to the world for what is surely one of the best moments in either of the boys' lives.

Grab the tissues:

Beautiful.

Welcome to Central New York young man, you're already making us proud.