The debate over Hopper’s hotness is about to go Upside Down. Early photos from Stranger Things Season 3 have revealed a surprising new look for David Harbour’s beloved Jim Hopper, and we mustache you a question about it.

We expected that a one-year time-jump and summer setting for Stranger Things 3 would bring about some new looks, but no one anticipated Hopper going full dad. The fan-favorite police chief and Hellboy star shared an unrelated Instagram post in full costume, but with one curious addition. We present to you … Jim Hopper’s new mustache:

Mind you, Hopper has always been a bit unkempt in the facial hair department, but historically ventured closer to goatee than cop mustache. And lest you think that soup-strainer might be gone by the time cameras start rolling, Digital Spy has another on-set photo with a closer look at Hop’s summer shave.

Stranger Things 3 is still expected to premiere in 2019, so we mustache you to stay tuned.