Stranger Things 3 hasn’t even begun filming, and already we’re getting an early preview. Showrunners confirm new details of the third season, including a Future -istic 1985 setting, young love going strong and more of everyone’s favorite father figure: Steve.

Before filming kicks off in April, executive producer Shawn Levy shared a few new details with The Hollywood Reporter from Sunday’s PaleyFest appearance. For one, the delay between Seasons 2 and 3 will only amount to one year in screentime, placing Season 3 in the summer of 1985. That year is certainly a red-letter date for Back to the Future fans, and Levy promises Season 3 will include the time-travel favorite among its 80s movie influences. Levy also confirmed that young couples Mike and Eleven, and Max and Lucas are “going strong,” while Season 3 promises to give us more of “Dad Steve”:

We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic. I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.

Elsewhere of Season 3, we know Priah Ferguson will reprise her role as Lucas’ younger sister Erica Sinclair, while BBC Little Women star Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma and Ethan ) will take the role of Robin , described as “an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful.” Other reported additions include Hawkins’ Mayor, an unscrupulous reporter, and an older woman.

We’ll likely learn more as production gears up next month, but what other 80s movie classics should Season 3 include?