Stranger Things 3 casting is already the stuff of fairy tales. The Netflix drama’s ‘80s sensibility will carry on, as Princess Bride icon Cary Elwes is set to join the Stranger Things cast in a political role that confirms other recent rumors.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos confirmed Wednesday that Elwes will take the Stranger Things 3 role of Mayor Kline, a character described in casting reports as “A classic, 80’s style slick politician. Pathetic and driven only by his own interests.” Jake Busey will also take the role of “Bruce,” which the same reports identified as “A morally compromised news reporter in his 50s.” Both names are thought to be references to Steven Spielberg’s Jaws .

Elsewhere of Season 3, the story is said to move ahead another year to the sunny summer of 1985 , and draw heavily on Back to the Future as an influence. The third year will also introduce a new teen character played by Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma and Ethan ). Production is set to begin imminently, though the Duffer brother creators have seen a litany of complaints in recent months, including allegations of on-set abuse , and plagiarism lawsuits .

Stranger Things 3 is still expected to premiere in 2019 , so stay tuned.