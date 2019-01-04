Fans Want Stevie Nicks to Work at Fleetwood McDonald’s

An online campaign to persuade Stevie Nicks to work at the McDonald's restaurant in Fleetwood, U.K., has attracted 20,000 likes since its launch three days ago.

The play on Fleetwood Mac ’s name is the latest spoof event created by Be Reet, previously responsible for a bid to have Nirvana reunite with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in Kurt Cobain ’s place, and an attempt to stage a tea and biscuits afternoon with “Lionel Rich-Tea and Limp Bizkit.”

The Nicks campaign is introduced with the pun “sell me fries, sell me sweet little fries,” and the trend continues with a poll for the favorite menu item. Offerings include “Never Going Big Mac Again,” “You Make Grubbin’ Fun” and “Go Your Own Shake.” After a reference to McDonald's being “The Chain” restaurant, it’s a race to the bottom with followers’ suggestions including “Ronaldannon” and “Don’t Stop Thinking About McNuggets.”

A McDonald's spokesperson joined the fun, telling NME , “We’ve heard some rumours that Stevie Nicks might be keen to visit our own Fleetwood Macs. Next time she’s in the area, we’d be delighted to welcome her for some sweet little fries before she goes her own way."

Nicks’ proposed shift is supposed to take place 8-11AM on Sept. 28. She completes her current Fleetwood Mac tour schedule on April 5. Except for her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on March 29, she has no other confirmed commitments.

Fleetwood, which is set in the northwest English county of Lancashire, could perhaps do with the publicity. Among its other claims to fame: The Fisherman’s Friend menthol lozenges are made there, John Lennon spent a few childhood summers in the area and actor Stephen Hibbert – The Gimp in Pulp Fiction – was born there.