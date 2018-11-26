State Police Looking For Missing Hannibal Man

State Police are searching for a missing Hannibal man.

26-year-old Kevin Ford was reported missing by family back on November 19th after he didn't show up for work.

Ford is 5' 11" tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. leaving the Community Bank in Hannibal in his four-door, gray-colored 2010 Chevy Malibu.

Ford was wearing blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a tan jacket. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police.

