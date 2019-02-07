State Police Investigating Sylvan Beach Bank Robbery

New York State Police are looking for the public's help to identify an individual who robbed the Adirondack Bank branch in Sylvan Beach.

According to police, the person entered the bank at 808 Main Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday through the front entrance.

The suspect then approached the teller and handed her a hand-written note demanding money. No weapon was displayed and no harm was threatened.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank and heading down Main Street, taking a left onto 8th Avenue.

If you recognize the man or have any information on the case, you're asked to contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000 .